Fans rushed to Lizzo’s defence after comedian Aries Spears said multiple insulting comments about the “Good as Hell” singer.

During an interview on “The Art of Dialogue” podcast, Spears voiced distasteful remarks about the singer’s weight and appearance.

“I can’t get over the fact [that] she looks like the sh*t emoji. She’s a very beautiful girl. She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off. C’mon man,” Spears said in a clip of the interview shared online. “I ain’t the most in shape n***a in the world, but when you funny and you got swagger and confidence and you decent looking. I think I’m at least handsome… you get p***y. But a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble. She’s dope. Her music’s hard… her body ain’t.”

The stand-up comedian and actor added, “You know what kills me about women? The hypocrisy and contradiction. ‘Yaas, Queen.’ ‘Slay, Queen.’ F**k diabetes. F**k heart problems. F**k heart disease, cholesterol. Y’all claim womanhood and are about sisterhood, but if you really loved your sister you’d go ‘Black girl, we love you and your confidence, but this ain’t it.’”

Aries Spears says that he can’t get passed the fact that Lizzo looks like the 💩emoji when asked about her music. pic.twitter.com/C2d4pbfDwl — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 27, 2022

Following his shocking comments, Twitter went wild, taking Lizzo’s side. Many users also emphasized the irony of Spears’ criticism of Lizzo’s weight, pointing out that the comedian himself isn’t in the best shape.

“Whole time you breathing heavy while sitting and Lizzo dancing in heels for hours AND playing the flute during them,” one user tweeted. “And PSA: being fat doesn’t mean you’re unhealthy.”

“Every word was unnecessary. Silence is free. #AriesSpears should have remained silent,” another wrote.

I’m really blown away that Aries Spears had the big mouthed audacity to attack Lizzo for being fat. He’s a fat Black man encouraging us to weaponize fatphobia against Lizzo, the math just ain’t mathing pic.twitter.com/NCEdaEIfwn — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) August 27, 2022

#AriesSpears ? Never heard of ‘em. @lizzo the Godess? The one who is gorgeous, talented, kind, super active, eats her veggies, & practices self love. She is exactly who I wish I had in my younger years to look up to. You can’t diagnose another’s health based on the exterior. 🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/yUDvy6G0G9 — Shelbs (@Shelbs1031_) August 27, 2022

That was not a joke. Joke is supposed to make you laugh. And I did not laugh that just made me mad. #AriesSpears pic.twitter.com/rJXSOJ3zBZ — Tarasha Jones (@JonesTarasha) August 27, 2022

This man sound exactly how he look MUSTY! He had to hype himself up! What did Lizzo do to deserve so much disrespect other than love herself? #ariesspears #lizzo pic.twitter.com/ZcA5I3795h — CortMoe (@CortBeMixin) August 27, 2022

Imagine talking shit about @lizzo while looking like a puffer fish…

Man’s shaped like the nutty professor and has the audacity to come for a queen 🤦🏽‍♀️ #lizzo #AriesSpears pic.twitter.com/zW3b2i1QeD — Rain Kelly (@lilphatma1) August 28, 2022

#AriesSpears is just another black man that tears down a black woman . Lizzo is gorgeous inside & out . I love how she confident about her body . most plus size women are not . she embraces it to show those women it’s okay to be plus size be confident. — kD . 👅 (@tharealkendior) August 27, 2022