Fans rushed to Lizzo’s defence after comedian Aries Spears said multiple insulting comments about the “Good as Hell” singer.

During an interview on “The Art of Dialogue” podcast, Spears voiced distasteful remarks about the singer’s weight and appearance.

“I can’t get over the fact [that] she looks like the sh*t emoji. She’s a very beautiful girl. She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off. C’mon man,” Spears said in a clip of the interview shared online. “I ain’t the most in shape n***a in the world, but when you funny and you got swagger and confidence and you decent looking. I think I’m at least handsome… you get p***y. But a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble. She’s dope. Her music’s hard… her body ain’t.”

The stand-up comedian and actor added, “You know what kills me about women? The hypocrisy and contradiction. ‘Yaas, Queen.’ ‘Slay, Queen.’ F**k diabetes. F**k heart problems. F**k heart disease, cholesterol. Y’all claim womanhood and are about sisterhood, but if you really loved your sister you’d go ‘Black girl, we love you and your confidence, but this ain’t it.’”

Following his shocking comments, Twitter went wild, taking Lizzo’s side. Many users also emphasized the irony of Spears’ criticism of Lizzo’s weight, pointing out that the comedian himself isn’t in the best shape.

“Whole time you breathing heavy while sitting and Lizzo dancing in heels for hours AND playing the flute during them,” one user tweeted. “And PSA: being fat doesn’t mean you’re unhealthy.”

“Every word was unnecessary. Silence is free. #AriesSpears should have remained silent,” another wrote

