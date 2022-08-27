Sydney Sweeney addressed social media backlash in regards to a series of photos she posted from her mother’s 60th themed birthday party that were perceived as pro-MAGA.

The post, shared on Instagram Saturday, features a number of photos and videos of Sweeney, her mother, friends and family members celebrating the milestone event.

“No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown,” the actress captioned the post.

However one image in particular of an unidentified man, seen in the background wearing a Blue Lives Matter shirt, caused followers to react to the MAGA-affiliated apparel.

“You guys this is wild,” the actress wrote on Twitter. “An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!”

Additional photos, shared by Sweeney’s brother Trent, show attendees donning MAGA parody hats that read “Make Sixty Great Again.”