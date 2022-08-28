Tiffany Haddish had a surprise in store for Usher while she took in his Las Vegas residency.

Taking to social media, the comedian even shared some social media posts demonstrating how much she was enjoying the show.

Haddish took things to the next level, however, when Usher — who had apparently been tipped off that she was in the audience — invited her to join him onstage.

Unable to hide her delight, Haddish hopped onstage and sat on his lap, grinding and gyrating while he sings to her.

She then joins him to take a seat at a table set up onstage, where they enjoy a cocktail while Haddish appears utterly starstruck.