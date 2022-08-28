Has Shaq met his match?

That’s the hilarious premise behind a brief video shared on Twitter by Hasbulla Magomedov, who became a social media sensation thanks to his resemblance to MMA fighter Kabib Nurmagomedov.

The 18-year-old Hasbulla, who was born with dwarfism and stands just three-foot-four, is seen on the back of a boat alongside former NBA great Shaquille O’Neal, whose own height is seven feet, one inch.

READ MORE: Shaquille O’Neal Says He Still Has A ‘Theory’ The Earth May Be Flat

Even though Shaq is seated and Hasbullah is standing, their contrasting heights are striking as the the latter sneaks up next to an unsuspecting Shaq, taps him on the shoulder and pretends to throw a punch at his head.

Shaq feigns being knocked out, then pops back up holding his jaw before they both give each other a thumbs-up and collapse into laughter.

Shaq x Hasbulla is the collab the world needed pic.twitter.com/KXIixtLmlR — Hasbulla 🐐 (@HasbullaHive) August 27, 2022

The clip has gone viral, racking up more than 8.9 million views and counting.