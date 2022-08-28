Scott Disick has been a fixture on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” since the show began, but has become less so in the new Disney+ series “The Kardashians”, and a report in Page Six claims there’s a good reason for that.

A source tells Page Six that relations between Disick and the Kardashian family have been “strained” in recent months, a situation that’s been exacerbated by ex Kourtney Kardashian’s recent marriage to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

“Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group. He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis,” the source claims. “He had to regroup who his relationships are.”

A second source, however, contended that Disick has been filming for the new reality show even though he’s now “distanced” from Kourtney and the rest of the family.

However, Kris Jenner is refuting the story entirely.

In a comment Jenner left on Instagram, she insists the sources’ claims are completely untrue.

“Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family,” she insisted, explaining that “he’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true!”