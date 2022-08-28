The fourth season of “Manifest” is on the horizon.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, Netflix revealed that the upcoming season of the sci-fi thriller will be released in two parts, consisting of 10 episodes each.

“When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years — and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on,” reads Netflix’s synopsis for the series, which was cancelled by NBC after its third season only to be picked up by Netflix after an enthusiastic fan-led campaign to save the show.

READ MORE: Netflix Drops Sneak Peek Clip For ‘Manifest’ Season 4

“Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance,” the synopsis continues. “But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible in this emotionally rich, unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart, and destiny.”

As fans will recall, the third season ended with numerous cliffhangers left unresolved: Ben’s (Josh Dallas) wife, Grace (Athena Karkanis) is murdered by troubled passenger Angelina (Holly Taylor), who also kidnaps their baby, Eden, while Cal (Jack Messina) disappears after touching the plane’s tail fin and then returns five years older (now played by Ty Doran), cryptically stating, “I know what I have to do now.” In addition, viewers also received a quick glimpse of the flight’s captain when he reappears in the cockpit, only to vanish seconds later, taking the remains of the plane with him.

“When you turn on the next episode, it’s two years later, and not only is Ben still deeply in the depths of depression and trauma over the loss of his wife, but you’ll of course recall that that was only half the tragedy,” series creator Jeff Rake tells Tudum. “The other half was the kidnapping of his infant daughter and tragically, two years later, she’s still missing.”

READ MORE: ‘Manifest’ Showrunner Teases What Fans Can Expect In New Season After Netflix Saves Show From Cancellation

Rake also promises that the new season will unpack more of the overarching mystery of what really happened to the passengers during that moment of turbulence, and why they’ve been chosen to experience callings ever since. “As exhausting and crazy-making as these callings [are] and the responsibility of being an 828er is, it’s not just about them,” Rake explains. “The interconnectedness of all of us, and how small actions can have implications that cascade outward and touch the whole world is what the show is about.”

The new season of “Manifest” kicks off on Nov. 4.