While Donald Trump and his followers may have adopted Twisted Sister’s rebellious rock anthem “We’re Not Gonna Take It” as their theme song, the rocker who wrote it is not amused.

To demonstrate the depth of his disdain for Trump and his supporters, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider took to Twitter to address the “QANON MAGAT FASCISTS” who have appropriated his 1984 hit as their own.

“Every time you sing ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ remember it was written by a cross-dressing, libtard, tree-hugging half-Jew who HATES everything you stand for,” Snider wrote.

“It was you and people like you that inspired every angry word of that song,” he added, before concluding with, “SO F**K OFF!”

Snider joins a lengthy list of musicians who have fought back against Trump using their music at his rallies, with Neil Young and John Fogerty taking legal action, while the family of the late Tom Petty also requested Trump stop using “I Won’t Back Down” at his rallies.

Other musicians who’ve taken issue with Trump using their music include Ozzy Osbourne, Queen, Neil Young, Adele, Rihanna, The Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and Elton John.

Another group that’s continually slammed Trump for using their music is The Village People, who have issued numerous complaints over the twice-impeached, one-term ex-president’s insistence on dancing awkwardly to their hit “YMCA” — a decidedly odd choice, considering the song’s reputation as an iconic gay anthem.