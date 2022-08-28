Click to share this via email

Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union in Bring It On"

With “Bring It On” having celebrated its 22nd anniversary earlier this week, one of the film’s stars is sharing an idea for a potential sequel to the beloved cheerleader comedy.

Released in 2000, “Bring It On” focuses on a high school cheerleading team preparing for a national competition, starring Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, Jesse Bradford and Gabrielle Union.

While the film spawned six direct-to-video sequels, none of them featured any members of the original cast.

Union, who played Isis, head cheerleader for the East Compton Clovers, took to Twitter to share a pitch for another sequel, noting that Isis would now be old enough to have a teenager daughter of her own.

Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔😳🤷🏾‍♀️🙏🏾 #BringItOn https://t.co/7xEAVmrSwc — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 25, 2022

If Union’s idea does come to fruition, producers of a new “Bring It On” movie should have no problem casting it; actresses Chloe Bailey and Ryan Destiny both responded to say they’re ready to sign on.

“I wanna be apart,” Bailey, tweeted.

i wanna be apart 🥺😍 — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) August 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Destiny wrote, “yup. where are the uniforms?!”