With “Bring It On” having celebrated its 22nd anniversary earlier this week, one of the film’s stars is sharing an idea for a potential sequel to the beloved cheerleader comedy.
Released in 2000, “Bring It On” focuses on a high school cheerleading team preparing for a national competition, starring Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, Jesse Bradford and Gabrielle Union.
While the film spawned six direct-to-video sequels, none of them featured any members of the original cast.
Union, who played Isis, head cheerleader for the East Compton Clovers, took to Twitter to share a pitch for another sequel, noting that Isis would now be old enough to have a teenager daughter of her own.
Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔😳🤷🏾♀️🙏🏾 #BringItOn https://t.co/7xEAVmrSwc
— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 25, 2022
If Union’s idea does come to fruition, producers of a new “Bring It On” movie should have no problem casting it; actresses Chloe Bailey and Ryan Destiny both responded to say they’re ready to sign on.
“I wanna be apart,” Bailey, tweeted.
i wanna be apart 🥺😍
— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) August 25, 2022
Meanwhile, Destiny wrote, “yup. where are the uniforms?!”
yup. where are the uniforms?!
— RD (@RyanDestiny) August 25, 2022