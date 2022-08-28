With “Bring It On” having celebrated its 22nd anniversary earlier this week, one of the film’s stars is sharing an idea for a potential sequel to the beloved cheerleader comedy.

Released in 2000, “Bring It On” focuses on a high school cheerleading team preparing for a national competition, starring  Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, Jesse Bradford and Gabrielle Union.

While the film spawned six direct-to-video sequels, none of them featured any members of the original cast.

Union, who played Isis, head cheerleader for the East Compton Clovers, took to Twitter to share a pitch for another sequel, noting that Isis would now be old enough to have a teenager daughter of her own.

If Union’s idea does come to fruition, producers of a new “Bring It On” movie should have no problem casting it; actresses Chloe Bailey and Ryan Destiny both responded to say they’re ready to sign on.

“I wanna be apart,” Bailey, tweeted.

Meanwhile, Destiny wrote, “yup. where are the uniforms?!”