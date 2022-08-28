Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are saying “goodbye” to their life in America, and heading back to their native U.K.

In a new interview with The Observer , the couple explained their decision, citing mass shootings across America as one of the reasons behind their departure.

“It’s just time,” said Sharon. “America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”

Ozzy continued, “Everything’s f*****g ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert … It’s f*****g crazy.”

Adding that he doesn’t want to die in L.A. and be buried at a celebrity cemetery, Ozzy said, “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”

After living in L.A. for decades, the pair plan on leaving Beverly Hills for their Buckinghamshire estate in February 2023