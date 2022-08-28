Click to share this via email

Kevin Bacon showcased his impressive vocals while serenading a group of goats with an acoustic version of a Beyoncé track – no, we’re not kidding!

The “Footloose” star took to Twitter on Sunday, Aug. 28 to share a video of himself performing “Heated” from Renaissance, as three adorable goats sat around listening.

“Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling Heated,” wrote the actor, while tagging Bey in the post.

“Loving this track,” he added.

This isn’t the first time that Bacon’s beloved goats have appeared on his social media.

The 64-year-old previously got his family involved, as wife Kyra and daughter Sosie entertained the cute farm animals with a rendition of “I Bet You Think About Me” by Taylor Swift.