Paul Reubens is celebrating a milestone birthday, with the alter ego of Pee-wee Herman turning 70 years old on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Reubens created the character while a member of Los Angeles-based improv troupe The Groundlings, spinning Pee-wee Herman off into a popular 1981 stage show that eventually spawned the Tim Burton directed movie “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” and the hit Saturday morning TV series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” which ran from 1986 until 1990.

READ MORE: HBO Green-Lights Doc About Pee-Wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens

Reubens’ big day was celebrated by an array of tributes on social media from a cavalcade of stars, ranging from Cassandra Peterson (a.k.a. Elvira, Mistress of the Dark) to singers Cyndi Lauper and Lisa Loeb to former adult film star Traci Lords and more.

Meanwhile, TV viewers will be seeing more of Reubens and Pee-wee in the near future, with The Hollywood Reporter reporting last year that HBO had greenlit a documentary about him and his iconic alter-ego.

READ MORE: Paul Reubens Pitches ‘Dark’ Pee-wee Herman Movie About Fame & Drug Addiction

The two-part documentary was described as “a kaleidoscopic portrait told in two parts” that “traces the life of the imaginative artist behind one of pop culture’s most celebrated and unlikely icons: Pee-wee Herman.”

“I’ve been working with HBO since they were called Home Box Office!” said Reubens in a statement at the time (a filmed version of his 1980 stage show, “The Pee-wee Herman Show”, aired on HBO in 1981). “I’m honoured and excited to continue my long history there. I love HBO, but I’m not going to marry them.”