Mandatory Credit: Photo by Daniel DeSlover/Shutterstock (12931139ch) Zac Brown Band - Zac Brown New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Louisiana, USA - 07 May 2022

Zac Brown Band is taking a stand against unacceptable behaviour from concertgoers attending their shows.

On Friday, Aug. 26, frontman Zac Brown halted a performance on their “Out in the Middle Tour” to have a member of the audience removed from the venue.

“Security, come here,” says the singer in audience-captured footage of the incident.

“This guy in the black shirt, I want him gone, right now.. I just watched him scream in the face of a little girl and another lady. Get the f**k out of here.”

He added, “See ya, b***h… You don’t treat a lady like that,” before launching back into “Chicken Fried.”