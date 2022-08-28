Click to share this via email

Harry Styles managed to see the funny side of things after someone threw some chicken nuggets at him during a recent concert.

The singer was on stage at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden when the nuggets landed at his feet.

“Very interesting approach,” says Styles in footage from the show.

“Who threw the chicken nugget?” he asks.

The crowd then begin to chant “eat it, eat it,” however, Styles politely reminds them that he doesn’t eat meat at all.

He then throws a nugget back into the audience, advising the fan not to eat it as it’s “been on the floor”.

“Would anyone else like to throw any objects?” he jokingly asks, before resuming the show.