Lupita Nyong’o is remembering Chadwick Boseman on the two year anniversary of his passing.

Boseman died on August 28, 2020 at the age of only 43 after a long private battle with colon cancer.

Nyong’o, 39, posted a video on Instagram on Sunday showing Boseman meeting fans during their promotional tour for “Black Panther.”

“Chadwick, what are you doing?” Nyong’o asked in the clip. “I’m signing tickets,” Boseman replied. “I signed somebody’s shoes over there…” he added, saying he signed “a pair of Jordans” which he found funny because he didn’t play basketball.

“Why do you think they asked you?” Nyong’o queries from behind the camera.

“I don’t know!” Boseman said. “I have no idea.”

Nyong’o captioned the post, “Kept it real, kept it kind.”

Fellow “Black Panther” star Winston Duke liked the post, commenting: “Incredibly generous man…always sharing abad helping and giving and loving… ugh… my heart … Ure missed beyond any words my brother… love love! Thanks, Lupita for posting our treasure… man oh man!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Boseman’s on-screen sister in “Black Panther,” Letitia Wright, also chimed in, posting three heart emojis.