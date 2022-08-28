Shia LaBeouf is setting some things straight about his 2019 film, “Honey Boy”. In a new appearance on Jon Bernthal’s “Real Ones” podcast, LaBeouf said he felt like he “wronged” his father by depicting him as abusive in the film, which is loosely based on LaBeouf’s childhood and the relationship between him and his father.

“Here’s a man who I’ve done vilified on a grand scale,” LaBeouf, who played a version of dad in the film, told Bernthal. “I wrote this narrative, which was just f***ing nonsense. My dad was so loving to me my whole life. Fractured, sure. Crooked, sure. Wonky, for sure. But never was not loving, never was not there.”

“He was always there…and I’d done a world press tour about how f***ed he was as a man,” he added.

LaBeouf, who wrote the screenplay for “Honey Boy” during a previous in-treatment program, said that the film was basically a “woe is me” story about his life. The 36-year-old actor revealed that he embellished elements of the story in order to create a narrative of a “wounded, fractured child” that audiences could root for.