Johnny Depp made an unexpected comeback during this year’s VMAs.

The actor appeared as a moon person during the star-studded awards ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Depp’s face was digitally superimposed into the helmet of a floating spaceman who floated above the star-studded audience. 

“You know what? I needed the work,” joked the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. 

Fans took to Twitter to share mixed reactions to the surprise cameo.

 

