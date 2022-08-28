Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Johnny Depp made an unexpected comeback during this year’s VMAs.

The actor appeared as a moon person during the star-studded awards ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 28.

READ MORE: Report: Johnny Depp To Make Surprise Appearance At MTV VMAs

Johnny Depp available for birthdays he said. pic.twitter.com/U1TX0Y1bYp — mar (@vaersac) August 29, 2022

Depp’s face was digitally superimposed into the helmet of a floating spaceman who floated above the star-studded audience.

“You know what? I needed the work,” joked the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star.

Fans took to Twitter to share mixed reactions to the surprise cameo.

Why is a Johnny depp computer screen being hoisted around the vmas like this pic.twitter.com/N7veURxfRc — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) August 29, 2022

this johnny depp shit at the #vmas is so weird — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) August 29, 2022

So far the most controversial look at the #VMAs is Johnny Depp as the Moon Person. — Russ Pitts (@russpitts) August 29, 2022

That is awesome and🤣 That Johnny Depp is the moon man at the #VMA I am so happy for him #JohnnyDeppWillRiseAgain #JohnnyDeppGotJustice #JohnnyDeppWin #JohnnyDeppKeepsWinning — merlí🌄🌑👩🏽‍🦯 (@merli126) August 29, 2022

READ MORE: Twitter Goes Wild Over Claims Johnny Depp Has A Secret Role In Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff Series ‘Wednesday’

Earlier this month, a blind item appearing in the Deux Moi gossip site led fans to suspect that Depp will be playing Uncle Fester in Netflix’s upcoming “Addams Family” spinoff series “Wednesday”, reuniting with director Tim Burton.