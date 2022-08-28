Click to share this via email

Jack Harlow had a very flossy surprise to kick off the 2022 MTV VMAs.

The hitmaker, 24, who is also one of the co-hosts of the annual award show, began the telecast by performing his track “First Class.” The song famously samples Fergie’s 2006 smash, “Glamorous.”

For that reason it made perfect sense that Harlow brought out Fergie, 47, to make a dramatic and surprise return to the VMA stage. The “Fergalicious” singer hasn’t performed live in years.

Fergie and Harlow mashed up “First Class” with “Glamorous,” exciting the audience.

Jack Harlow and Fergie perform onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. — Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

In case there was any doubt about whether Fergie approves of Harlow’s take on the “Glamorous” beat, the former Black Eyed Peas member wore a sequined dress with the words “First Class” emblazoned in red.

Fergie rose to fame back in 2002 when she joined The Black Eyed Peas alongside Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo

Fergie left the group in 2017.