Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Taylor Swift might not like a gold rush, but she clearly has no aversion to crystals.

The singer, 32, turned heads on the 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet on Sunday night at Newark’s Prudential Center, stepping out in a revealing bejeweled mini-dress.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ Qualifies For 2023 Oscar Race

Designed by Oscar de la Renta — a favourite of Swift’s, who also wore de la Renta to the 63rd Grammy’s when she took home Album of the Year for Folklore — the backless dress was resplendent with cutouts. The “Wildest Dreams” hitmaker kept things modest thanks to the dress’ lining which closely matched the color of her skin.

Swift paired the dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and silver Christian Louboutin sandals embellished with crystals to match the dress.

Taylor Swift arrives at 2022 MTV VMA at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. — Gotham/WireImage/Getty

Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. — Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Though not performing at the 2022 VMAs, Swift is nominated for several awards for “All Too Well: The Short Film.” Though Swift has said the short is definitely not a music video, it is nominated for Video of the Year, Best Longform Video, Best Direction (Swift directed the project), Best Cinematography (Rina Yang) and Best Editing (Ted Guard).

READ MORE: ‘The Twilight Saga: New Moon’ Director Admits ‘I Kick Myself’ For Rejecting Taylor Swift’s Request For A Cameo

The “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress previously won the Best Direction VMA in 2020 for her video “The Man.” She was also nominated in the category for 2019’s “You Need to Calm Down” and 2021’s “Willow.”