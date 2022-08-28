Click to share this via email

This year’s MTV VMAs were full of unexpected surprises, including the first teaser trailer for “Yellowstone” season 5.

The preview, which promised fans that “all will be revealed”, featured the show’s major stars, including Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser.

Season 5 is set for a two-hour Nov. 13 premiere on MTV and the Paramount Network.

The hit series also stars Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, and Finn Little.

“Yellowstone” focuses on the Dutton family, who own he largest contiguous ranch in the United States.