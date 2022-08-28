Lizzo had the whole crowd feeling ready for love at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards! The singer added another amazing performance to her list of wins during Sunday night’s awards show, delivering a stellar live rendition of her recently released hit, “2 B Loved (Am I Ready).”

After singing a few bars of her No. 1 hit “About Damn Time,” Lizzo took viewers back to 1988, channeling Tom Hanks in the movie, “Big,” as she played a light-up floor piano with her feet. Launching into her new single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” Lizzo had the crowd singing, and bopping their heads along to the catchy as she danced in a bubblegum pink ensemble against a backdrop of dozens of miniature Lizzos.

The 34-year-old dropped the single earlier this month, along with a hilarious video she co-directed with Christian Breslauer — who also handled the video for the singer’s chart-topping hit, “About Damn Time.” The video serves as a spiritual follow-up to Lizzo’s visual for “Truth Hurts,” which ends with Lizzo and her double joining in holy matrimony and celebrating with a joyous party. The new video has Lizzo running away from her wedding to herself and taking a solo drive in the desert. She winds up with her car backfiring and running into a motorcycle-riding Tyson Beckford — which no one would complain about.

Lizzo performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. — Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Both “2 B Loved (Am I Ready)” and “About Damn Time” are singles from the singer’s critically acclaimed new album, Special. The new project earned Lizzo four nods at this year’s VMAs — including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

It’s been three years since the singer gave a show-stopping, booty-popping and wildly empowering performance at the VMAs, and she’s come back with a bang. Before her performance, Lizzo walked the red carpet in a voluminous dark-blue gown. Rocking dramatic dark lip color and retro-classic ‘do, Lizzo radiated with a stunning pop-gothic ensemble.