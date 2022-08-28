Click to share this via email

Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 VMA Awards.

The couple put on a loved-up display while stepping out at the star-studded event on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Easterling, who is mom to social media superstar Addison Rae, wore a lilac minidress, while her beau wore a matching shirt inside of a black suit.

Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole Easterling. Photo: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Easterling, 42, is also mom to sons Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8.

“We met online,” explained Yung Gravy, 26, during a pre-show interview at the ceremony, per People.

“We connected right away. I’m from the furthest north it gets, she’s from the furthest south it gets.”

The rapper added, “I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just a perfect match.”