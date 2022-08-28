Beyoncé has paid a very special tribute to her friend Serena Williams.

On the eve of the tennis pro’s stepping back from the sport she has dominated for years, Gatorade dropped a commercial honouring Williams during the 2022 MTV VMAs, and the spot was narrated by none other than Queen Bey.

“When the world writes her down in history, we’ll begin where she started. At love,” the “Break My Soul” hitmaker says in voice-over during the commercial.

“A love that started a movement. A movement to always love exactly who you are,” she continued. “To be so in love with your identity that your very essence cannot be contained.”

“Serena Williams has shown us the power of love – for yourself and everything you do,” Gatorade captioned their YouTube posting of the commercial.

“Her self-belief has been an inspiration to everyone, but especially young women of color,” they added. “She has started a movement – to realize that you can do anything if you have self-love.”

Williams will be competing in this year’s 2022 U.S. Open, which starts on Monday, August 29. She recently clarified that she is not “retiring” from tennis but, in her words, “evolving.”