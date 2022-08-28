Eminem and Snoop Dogg had a standout performance at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

The pair performed their recent collaboration, “From the D 2 the LBC,” at the awards show broadcast from New Jersey. But the duo didn’t stay in the Garden State, journeying instead to the metaverse to deliver their performance.

READ MORE: 2022 MTV Video Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

Their set kicked off with the Em, 49, and Snoop, 50, sitting on a black leather couch, Snoop smoking a giant fake marijuana joint. “Yo, hold on. Oh my God, bro! How’d you get that in here?” Eminem asked as Snoop pretended to smoke the massive blunt.

“I got the connections,” Snoop said to his longtime collaborator.

“Yo man, I feel like you’re getting me high again, bro,” the rapper, who is 14 years sober, replied in jest. “That s—‘s the size of my hand, dawg. That s—‘s gonna make me relapse.”

READ MORE: Lizzo Delivers Epic Performance Of ‘2 B Loved’ At MTV VMAs 2022

Getting stoned provided the perfect transition for the two to be dropped into the metaverse. Once there, Snoop and Eminem’s animated avatars continued to smoke marijuana and perform “From the D 2 the LBC” in wildly-coloured fantasyland of sorts which also featured Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT characters. Those same characters appeared in the “From the D 2 the LBC” music video.