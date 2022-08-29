Click to share this via email

Connor Cruise has found success in a different industry to his famous parents.

The former actor, who is the son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman and has appeared in movies like “Seven Pounds” and “Red Dawn”, took home the grand prize at a fishing tournament in Florida over the weekend.

Cruise caught a huge, 301-pound grouper, sharing a clip of his team’s win on Instagram.

The 27-year-old and his pals cheered and celebrated after hearing what the fish weighed.

According to TMZ, Cruise and his friends caught the fish on Friday and kept it on ice until Saturday.

Cruise regularly shares his catch of the day on social media, posting a snap of him and his pals posing with a huge swordfish last February.

He also previously posted of his Yellowfin tuna catch: