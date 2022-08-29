Måneskin may have brought a bit too much heat to the 2022 MTV VMAs.

On Sunday night the Italian glam rock band took the stage to perform their international hit “Supermodel”, but were seemingly met with some censorship.

Frontman Damiano David led the performance with a risqué death outfit, completely baring his chest, and donning a leather jockstrap and thong that showed off his buttocks.

More curious, though, was the extended time in the middle of the performance during which cameras cut away to a shot far from the stage, seemingly a recorded loop, which some fans took to be censoring David’s racy look.

vmas will censor 90% of maneskin’s performance but have a 50 ft hologram with their whole ass out on one of their performances and won’t bat an eye. it’s some man ass and a covered tiddy. get over it. #VMAs — amy (@AmyMarie2713) August 29, 2022

Ok, this Maneskin performance might be THE moment of the VMAs and I don't even like this band, Cameras cut away for more than 50% of that and based on the singer's outfit, something might have happened. 😂 — Ændy Todd (@buckwheat328) August 29, 2022

it would've been better if actually aired the full performance and not cut to a random ass angle where we could literately see nothing! maneskin don't deserve this. 🙄 #VMAs https://t.co/Itwzuojlus — vanessa ४ (@mcuseance) August 29, 2022

I’m sorry but Maneskin ATE this performance up, there was no need to censor Damiano #VMAs #Maneskin pic.twitter.com/6RAFrKWOkx — lesly_in_wonderland💎 (@LLG1205) August 29, 2022

Though, as another fan pointed out, a likely reason for the apparent censorship was the band’s bassist Victoria De Angelis baring her breast at one point during the performance.

justice for #Maneskin !! let's make nipples free to be seen! a man with a shirtless and buttocks out is fine, the woman's breasts are censored! shitty misogynists! #VMAs #VMA pic.twitter.com/mXeKZE25N5 — måry/veronica sky🫀post CIRCO MASSIMO🎪🥹 (@maryskin_) August 29, 2022

MTV has not commented on the alleged censorship.

Meanwhile, it was a big night for Måneskin, becoming the first Italian group to win a VMA, taking home the prize for Best Alternative Video for “I Wanna Be Your Slave”.