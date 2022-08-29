Måneskin may have brought a bit too much heat to the 2022 MTV VMAs.

On Sunday night the Italian glam rock band took the stage to perform their international hit “Supermodel”, but were seemingly met with some censorship.

Frontman Damiano David led the performance with a risqué death outfit, completely baring his chest, and donning a leather jockstrap and thong that showed off his buttocks.

More curious, though, was the extended time in the middle of the performance during which cameras cut away to a shot far from the stage, seemingly a recorded loop, which some fans took to be censoring David’s racy look.

Though, as another fan pointed out, a likely reason for the apparent censorship was the band’s bassist Victoria De Angelis baring her breast at one point during the performance.

MTV has not commented on the alleged censorship.

Meanwhile, it was a big night for Måneskin, becoming the first Italian group to win a VMA, taking home the prize for Best Alternative Video for “I Wanna Be Your Slave”.