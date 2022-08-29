Click to share this via email

Now Lady Gaga has joined in on the “Teenage Dirtbag” TikTok craze.

The musician shared an array of throwback snaps taken earlier in her career, showing her with black hair and posing in multiple clubs and around the streets of New York City.

Gaga’s shots were seemingly taken before she dropped her debut album The Fame in 2008.

The hitmaker insisted she “had to” in the caption, writing in the comments: “Just Stefani…” referencing her birth name, Stefani Germanotta.

Gaga began the clip by singing along to Wheatus’s beloved 2000 hit, rocking bleached eyebrows and hair, donning a grey crop top and jeans.

The vid was enough to get Wheatus’s attention, with the band commenting: “SOS. Lady Gaga shattered us into a million pieces. We will never recover from this.

“Who knew there was such a thing as too much happy?” with some crying and red “love heart” emojis.

Gaga is the latest celeb to take on the trend, with Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Garner previously sharing embarrassing pics.