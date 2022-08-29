Bad Bunny got up, close, and personal with a couple of his backup dancers during his epic performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer sent the crowd wild as he kissed a female dancer to his right, before turning his head to kiss a male dancer on his left.

Bad Bunny had been belting out his hit “Tití Me Preguntó” at New York City’s Yankee Stadium, while the actual awards show took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Wins Video Of The Year And Announces New Album At MTV VMAs 2022

The move was similar to when Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Madonna shared smooches onstage during their performance at the 2003 VMAs.

READ MORE: Lizzo Addresses Fat-Shaming Comments While Taking Home ‘Video For Good’ At The MTV VMAs 2022

As if that weren’t enough of a treat for fans, the star was then joined onstage by former New York Knicks forward and his fellow Puerto Rican Carmelo Anthony, who presented him with the Artist of the Year gong.

“I always knew that I could become a huge artist without changing my culture, my slang, and my language,” the musician told the crowd in Spanish, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I am Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, from Puerto Rico to the world.”

Bad Bunny was also up for Album of the Year for Un Verano Sin Ti, Best Latin Song for “Tití Me Preguntó”, and Song of the Summer for “Me Porto Bonito” with Chencho Corleone.