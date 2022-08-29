Click to share this via email

LeBron James is a man of many talents.

The Los Angeles Lakers star showed off his dance moves at Kendrick Lamar’s “Big Steppers” tour stop in Vancouver on Sunday night.

Fans shared numerous clips of him dancing on social media after quickly spotting the basketball superstar in the crowd.

Crowd goes wild as Lebron starts dancing. @DailyHiveVan (Courtesy Allison Irwin) pic.twitter.com/H4MxVplZig — Amanda Wawryk (@AmandaWawryk) August 29, 2022

Lebron James spotted at Kendrick Lamar’s Vancouver show. @DailyHiveVan (courtesy Allison Irwin) pic.twitter.com/bHE6pZpknV — Amanda Wawryk (@AmandaWawryk) August 29, 2022

This isn’t the first time videos from Lamar’s tour have done the rounds on social media this month.

The rapper spoke to a young fan named after him in a sweet clip shared online.

The boy stood front row at Lamar’s Detroit, Michigan, show holding a sign that read, “My name is Kendrick. This is my first concert. Can we take a pic?”

Last month, a video went viral of security guard Devyn Sanford weeping at his Houston tour date as the hitmaker belted out his 2017 album DAMN. track, “Love”.