Megan Thee Stallion has big Hollywood dreams.

The “WAP” rapper is on the new cover of New York Magazine, and the article confirms she’s making a move into film and TV, including the Marvel series “She-Hulk”.

According to the article, Megan actually auditioned for a role in the series “P-Valley” before she was famous.

“I was just coming up, and I read for Mercedes,” she says of the role, which went to Brandee Evans, “but seeing Brandee play Mercedes, I’m like, Obviously, I was not here yet. She’s so perfect for that role.”

“P-Valley” actor J. Alphonse Nicholson sees a bright future for Megan as an actress.

“I think she has it in her tool bag to do anything,” he says. “You could see her in a period piece, whether she’s playing someone in the 1960s trying to come up and make it, or whether she’s in a futuresque sci-fi film and she’s out here whooping a** and fighting on some Marvel stuff. I think she could bring it all to the table just because she has that glow.”

Along with “She-Hulk”, Megan will star in the upcoming musical-comedy film “F**king Identical Twins”, and she reveals her big Hollywood inspirations are Queen Latifah and Ice Cube.

“When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she says. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”

She also reveals her dream of starring in a “Bring It On” reboot, playing the character Isis, which Gabrielle Union played in the original.

“I always have wanted to be Isis,” she says. “I would be perfect for that. If they were ever to make a new ‘Bring It On’, I should be that character.”

Also in the profile, Megan talks about adopting various characters and personalities while performing in music, but she’s trying to be herself with her new album Traumazine.

“My alter egos have been people that I had to be at those times to be like my armour, like my shield,” she says. “I had to be Hot-Girl Meg at that time. I had to be Tina Snow at that time. I had to be Megan Thee Stallion at that time. I love this album because I feel like it’s just me talking. It’s just Megan. It’s not me having to be anybody else.”

She adds, “I can’t just let everybody tell me what they think about me. I have to tell my own story the way I feel like it should be told. I can’t leave my fate in anybody else’s hands.”