Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have called it quits after nearly five years of marriage.

The pair met in March 2016 while co-hosting the CMC Awards in Evans’ native Australia. They got engaged that December and tied the knot a year later.

People confirmed the split, with a source telling the magazine: “They’ve been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years.

“They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate.”

Ballerini then shared a statement on her Instagram Story on Monday, which included, “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold.”

She went on, “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

She added that she’s “extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan,” urging fans to “please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”