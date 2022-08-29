You’ve never seen a biopic like this.

On Monday, Roku debuted the full trailer for the highly anticipated “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the iconic parody artist.

“My whole life, all I wanted,” he says in the trailer, “is to make up new words to a song that already exists.”

Photo: Roku

The trailer also reveals more about how the comedy will give fans a very fictionalized tour through Yankovic’s life story, including an apparently destructive relationship with Madonna, played by Evan Rachel Wood, and difficulties with his band.

It also appears from the trailer, than when singing in the film, Radcliffe will be dubbed by Yankovic himself, who also makes a cameo appearance.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” will have its world premiere in TIFF’s Midnight Madness program next month before streaming on Roku on Nov. 4.