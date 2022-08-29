Click to share this via email

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez is not happy with MTV.

Johnny Depp, who won his defamation case against Heard back in June, made an unexpected comeback during this year’s MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

The actor appeared as a Moon Person during the star-studded awards ceremony.

Depp’s face was digitally superimposed into the helmet of a floating spaceman who floated above the star-studded audience.

“You know what? I needed the work,” joked the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star.

Henriquez wrote on her Instagram Story, “@MTV you’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters…”

Credit: Instagram/@whitheard

She also insisted she stood with Heard, renaming the VMAs the DVMAs, an apparent reference to domestic violence.

Depp has won five Video Music Awards over the years, including the Generation Award in 2012.