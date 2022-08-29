It’s difficult being a mom on the road for Amy Schumer.

The comedian spoke with The New Yorker about her upcoming “Whore Tour” which will see her touring 42 U.S. cities for a few months. While she was looking forward to it, she couldn’t help the feeling of guilt as a mother as she prepared to set off.

“I always want to cancel everything, and I always try,” Schumer told the outlet on the morning her tour began. “The thing that weighs on me is being away.”

Schumer welcomed her 3-year-old son Gene with her husband chef Chris Fischer in 2019.

READ MORE: Amy Schumer Reveals Why She Let Go Of Her Doula Domino Kirke After C-Section

“I’m anticipating how awful it’s going to be saying goodbye to [Gene], like, the third time I leave to go on the road,” she said. “When you hear them cry and reach for you, you just want to throw up.”

The 41-year-old recalled how the night before her son fell asleep on her as they lay on the couch.

“There are a limited number of nights where they’ll want to do this,” she said. “I’m going to miss sixty-five nights of putting him to bed. I mean, what is that worth? Am I crazy for doing this? But then it’s, like, I have the opportunity to go and make all this money.”

While she would have loved to have her son on tour with her, Schumer wanted to prioritize his health and safety foremost.

“Routine is good for them,” she said of the decision not to bring him, but added that her husband and son planned to visit her on tour as much as possible.

“With our life and her career and with Gene, it’s not really a conversation,” Fischer told the magazine. “She tells us what’s going on, and Gene and I, we’re happy and willing and able, so far, to adapt.”

Reflecting on her comedy style, which has sold out many shows on her tour already, Schumer said she has no problem making fun of herself.

READ MORE: Amy Schumer Explains How Fans Storming Out Over Donald Trump Joke ‘Directly Affected Ticket Sales,’ Joins Selena Gomez, Tracee Ellis Ross & More For ‘THR’ Chat

“Loving yourself physically — I said all that when I was, like, twentysomething. I got a little ahead of myself. It was easy to say I was hot then, because . . . I was,” she said. “I [now] vacillate between feeling really beautiful and special and just that I look like a monster.”

Still, she hoped that her comedy empowered women with its brutal honesty.

“Everything I do — well, not everything, I’m in a mayonnaise commercial, but everything else — is to try and make specifically women feel better,” she added.