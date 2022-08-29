“Season 2 is going to be insanity,” promises Kim Kardashian.

On Monday, Disney+ debuted the new trailer for “The Kardashians” season 2, covering everything from Khloe’s pregnancy, Kylie Jenner giving birth and a whole lot more.

“Cameras return to capture the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie,” the official description reads. “The family welcomes viewers back to stand with them through their biggest triumphs and struggles. From fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable successes. The family bond remains unbreakable as they navigate their public and private lives for the world to see.”

The new season will also cover more of the now-ended romance between Kim and Pete Davidson, who was almost entirely absent from season 1.

“The Kardashians” season 2 premieres Sept. 22.