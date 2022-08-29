Nikki Bella and “Dancing with the Stars” champion Artem Chigvintsev have tied the knot.

The lovebirds, who share two-year-old son Matteo, will take fans on their journey to matrimony on the four-part special event “Nikki Bella Says I Do”, premiering early 2023.

A description for the show reads, “Bella and Chigvintsev continue their love story and prepare for the next chapter of their lives and the one everyone has been waiting for… the moment Nikki walks down the aisle and says ‘I do.’

“This major moment is not without challenges as the bride and groom navigate parenthood with their son Matteo, plan a wedding, bachelorette party, find a dress, tuxedo, choose the right venue all while they hold on to hope that Artem’s family from Russia will make it to this event of a lifetime.

“With Nikki’s sister Brie by her side and so much at stake, will Nikki and Artem’s dream wedding come together without a hitch?”

WWE superstar Bella shared a couple of stunning snaps on Instagram, writing that she couldn’t wait to share the entire journey with fans.

READ MORE: Brie And Nikki Bella Reveal How Brie’s Kids Confuse Her With Nikki

READ MORE: Nikki Bella Opens Up About Having More Children With Husband Artem Chigvintsev

One shot featured the pair, who have been dating since 2019, holding hands, showing off their rings, while another showed them with their backs to the camera, giving fans a glimpse of Bella’s gorgeous white dress.