Things got scary on the set of Natalie Portman’s upcoming TV series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, production in the Apple TV+ show “Lady in the Lake” was paused after a couple of men threatened a crew member.

READ MORE: Natalie Portman Celebrates 10-Year Wedding Anniversary With Benjamin Millepied In Rare Tribute

“Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of our production ‘Lady in the Lake’, prior to the arrival of the cast and crew, per their call time, a driver on our production crew was confronted by two men, one of whom brandished a gun directed at our driver, and then they fled the location,” studio Endeavor Content said in a statement.. “We are working with the Baltimore Police Department as the investigation is ongoing.”

In a report from the Los Angeles Times, Baltimore police said that the men threatened that they would “come back later” in the evening and “shoot someone” unless the production shut down, or they were paid $50,000.

READ MORE: Natalie Portman Recalls Being Sexualized By The Media When She Was Just 13

“The safety and security of our crew, cast and all who work across our productions is our highest priority, and we are thankful no one was injured,” Endeavor continued in their statement.

“Production will resume with increased security measures going forward. It has been a privilege filming ‘Lady in the Lake’ in Baltimore, working with its vibrant community across many areas. Our thanks and appreciation to the City of Baltimore, Mayor Brandon M. Scott, the Baltimore Film Office, Maryland Film Office, and the Baltimore Police Department for their incredible support as we continue production in the great City of Baltimore and surrounding communities.”

Co-created by “Honey Boy” director Alma Har’el, the series is based on the book of the same name by Laura Lippman, about an unsolved murder in ’60s Baltimore.