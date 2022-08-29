The Conners family is getting just a bit smaller.

On Monday, TV Line reported that actor Michael Fishman, who plays DJ on “The Conners”, won’t be back when season 5 returns on Sept. 21.

Though there are currently no plans for Fishman to appear in the new season, the door is reportedly open for his character to pop back up.

Along with Fishman, co-star Jayden Rey, who plays DJ’s daughter in the show will also not be returning as a series regular, though she is expected to make occasional appearances as a guest star.

Rey’s character Mary was first introduced in the revival “Roseanne”, before its cancelation, and continued on with the current spin-off.

Fishman, meanwhile, appeared in 36 of the 71 episodes of “The Conners” so far, though he had taken on an increased role behind the scenes, including directing five episodes.

Lynne Robinson, who played DJ’s wife Geena, departed after the first season to star in “The Unicorn”.

Fishman first played DJ in the second episode of “Roseanne” in its original run, replacing Sal Barone, who played the character in the pilot.

John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jay R. Ferguson and Katey Sagal will all be returning for “The Conners” season 5.