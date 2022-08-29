Lisa Rinna says the online harassment has gone too far.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star previously posted on Instagram in support of Garcelle Beauvais after she revealed that viewers online were harassing her children because of the show.

The cast of the show reposted Bravo’s statement to their own Instagram accounts, asking fans to stop the harassment.

The statement read, “We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son. We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”

Rinna has since archived the post, however, because it “did nothing”.

In response to a fan who asked for the reason, she said, “I archived it that’s all” in her Instagram Stories.

Lisa Rinna – Photo: Instagram/@LisaRinna

“I’ve been keeping my social page very edited if you will notice,” she continued. “I’m keeping it very positive non negative and fashion and fun.”

In a shocking reveal, she admitted her children were now being affected.

“I don’t want anything negative on my grid and since my own children are being threatened as we speak I felt it best to archive it,” she explained.

In fact, she believed the statement was ineffective in combating the negative attention.

“The statement did nothing so why keep it up?” said Rinna. “Our children are getting dealt threats. All of our children.”

Hoping to keep her family safe, the star declared she would no longer be posting about the show in general.

“It’s gone beyond and I need to keep my family safe now. I will no longer be saying or posting anything about the show,” she concluded.

The “RHOBH” star also revealed she had deleted around 8000 photos from her Instagram as she curated it in more of a “fashion fun” direction.

Lisa Rinna – Photo: Instagram/@LisaRinna

Sharing one final clapback at angry fans, she shared a photo of herself before the show with the words, “I was Lisa F**king Rinna before HW and I’ll be Lisa F**king Rinna after.”

The recent harassment began when Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax posted about the rude comments he was receiving online.

“im a f—ing 14 year old leave me alone please,” he wrote over a screenshot of hateful comments meant for his mother.

He then shared a statement to her Twitter account asking to be treated like “a normal kid”.

Rinna was one of Beauvais’ first co-stars to jump to her defense, also pleading with audiences to stop the comments.

“We are doing a TV show. We try to entertain you – why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes love us – love to hate us But leave the kids alone!” she wrote at the time.