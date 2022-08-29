Amy Grant is updating fans on her recovery process after the recent bicycle accident that left her unconscious.

The singer took to Instagram over the weekend to thank fans for the outpouring of support she received after the accident.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who has written me a note, sent flowers or gifts, or said a prayer on my behalf,” she wrote. “I’m one month into a recovery that has held so many unexpected hidden gifts.”

Revealing her plans to take it easy over the coming months, she continued, “On the advice of my doctors and other friends who have been through similar experiences of recovery, I am choosing to give myself the gift of a very simple fall season.”

READ MORE: Amy Grant Postpones Entire Tour After Hospitalization For Bike Accident

Grant was hospitalized after a bicycle accident knocked her unconscious for 10 to 15 minutes on July 27.

READ MORE: Vince Gill Emotionally Honours Wife Amy Grant On Stage After Bike Crash Left Her Unconscious For 10 Minutes

The 61-year-old star is scheduled to do a Christmas tour with Michael W. Smith, as well as her annual Christmas at the Ryman residency with husband Vince Gill.