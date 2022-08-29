Click to share this via email

Jen Shah has claimed that one of her “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” co-stars made racist comments towards her and her family.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Aug. 29, the reality TV personality shared details of the alleged comments, without naming the individual in question.

According to Shah, the person said “there are ‘different kinds of black people’… For example, ‘black people from Compton are different from black people from Salt Lake City (note…my husband is from Compton).”

Shah also claimed that the unidentified “Housewife” called her son “the ‘N’ word”, and allegedly asked if she could touch her hair after comparing her to the Disney character Moana.

In another story, Shah told followers that she’s “got receipts” from the exchanges.

The 48-year-old encouraged fans to guess “who did” it, while claiming that the co-star donated to Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign “4 times.”

Shah’s “RHOSLC” castmembers include Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose.