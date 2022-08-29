Relighting the Black Flame Candle won’t bring Omri Katz or Vinessa Shaw back for the “Hocus Pocus” sequel.

The highly-anticipated sequel to the 1993 Disney flick sees Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as the witchy Sanderson Sisters, but Katz and Shaw – who played the teen protagonists Max and Allison in the original – will not return.

Director Anne Fletcher tells EW they tried to fit Max and Allison back into the story but “it was difficult”.

“We wanted to weave in all of the people that the fans loved, and when you sat back with all the ingredients and story, you’re like, how do we make this work?” Fletcher asks. “It was very difficult to try to have them be a part of it, because we did talk about it — painstakingly.”

