Lil Nas X made a dramatic statement with his look at this year’s MTV VMAs, but many fashion fans noticed that they might have seen a similar outfit on the red carpet before.

The rapper donned a design by Harris Reed, who was also behind Iman’s 2021 Met Gala ensemble.

The supermodel rocked a gold version of the creation, while Lil Nas X wore an almost identical feathered hoop-skirt and headpiece in all-black.

On Monday, Iman took to Instagram to remind fans that she was the first to step out in the show-stopping design.

“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery! Congrats to @harris_reed @lilnasx,” she wrote, while sharing photos of both looks.

Commenting beneath the post, Reed simply replied, “I love you”.