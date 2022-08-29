Chris Rock won’t be returning to the Academy Awards anytime soon.

Azcentral reports that during a show in Arizona, the comedian said he was offered the role of host for the 2023 show. Rock, who made headlines after he was slapped in the face by Will Smith, compared the idea of hosting the show like returning to the site of a murder.

READ MORE: Will Smith’s Public Reputation Tanks Following Chris Rock Slap, According To New Data

Rock referenced the murder trial of O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, which began with an evening at an Italian restaurant.

He compared his return to the awards show like asking Nicole Brown “to go back to the restaurant.”

The actor added that he was also invited to do a Super Bowl commercial which he turned down as well.

He’s begun speaking more openly about his experience on stage after keeping relatively quiet on the subject in the immediate aftermath, even joking about it during the show.

READ MORE: Willow Smith Addresses Dad Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars

When asked by an audience member to “talk about it”, he said the slap from Smith hurt a lot.

“He’s bigger than me,” Rock said, jokingly referencing his role as Muhammed Ali in the 2001 film “Ali”. “The state of Nevada would not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith.”

Rock has previously hosted the Academy Awards twice, in 2005 and 2016.