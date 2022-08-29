Click to share this via email

Dionne Warwick is having some trouble with Yung Gravy’s stage name.

The iconic music star took to Twitter to ask fans to help her out on Monday, Aug. 29.

Young Gravy? Like the food? ?? ???.;? — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) August 29, 2022

Young Gravy? Like the food? ?? ???.;?” she wrote.

In a later Tweet, the singer realized that she had misspelled “Yung”, however, she was still confused about the Gravy part.

I have just learned that it is “Yung” and not “Young”. I am still confused about the gravy. Okay. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) August 29, 2022

Warwick’s Tweets come after Yung Gravy hit the VMAs red carpet with Addison Rae’s mom, Sheri Nicole Easterling, as his hot date.

The new couple put on a loved-up display while stepping out at the star-studded event.

Easterling, 42, is also mom to sons Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8.

“We met online,” explained Yung Gravy, 26, during a pre-show interview at the ceremony.

“We connected right away. I’m from the furthest north it gets, she’s from the furthest south it gets.”

The rapper added, “I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just a perfect match.