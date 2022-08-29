Paulina Porizkova is calling out objectification and celebrating her own body.

The supermodel stripped down in order to make a point about how women’s naked bodies are viewed by society.

“Is it objectification or celebration?”, she asked, while posting a stunning nude photograph.

“What happens when a woman decides to objectify herself?”, Porizkova continued.She is taking the powers she has been given and using them in her own interest but is simultaneously helping to perpetuate a system which has always existed. For this she will be shamed and celebrated by both the perpetrators and the victims.”

The 57-year-old star also spoke about how age is a factor when it comes to being objectified.

“I’ve come to wonder if objectification falls mainly into the realm of youth,” she went on. “When I was a young model exposing my body, it was because someone else approved of it. Someone else decided it was to be celebrated. I didn’t know enough to have an understanding of consequences. Hence, objectification.”

Porizkova added, “Now, when I expose my body, it it with my full knowledge and consent. Hence, celebration.”

The former Sports Illustrated model previously explained why she’s fully embracing her greys.

