Ewan McGregor is revealing how almost missed out on starring in “Star Wars” because he thought he was too “urban grunge”.

The actor found huge success in Danny Boyle’s “Trainspotting” in 1996, which made him second-guess an offer to play Obi-Wan Kenobi in “Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace”.

READ MORE: Ewan McGregor Gets Sent A Lot Of ‘Homoerotic’ Obi-Wan/Anakin Fan Art

“I really had to think about it,” admitted McGregor, while joining in on the “Smartless” podcast. “Because it came right after that ‘Trainspotting’ period, and by that time I was so full of myself.”

He continued, “I was like, ‘I am Danny Boyle’s actor. I am f*****g urban grunge. I am the Oasis of the British movie industry,’ and then when ‘Star Wars’ came around, I felt, ‘I don’t know if I want to do this. This isn’t me.’”

READ MORE: Ewan McGregor Appears To Respond To Mark Ruffalo’s ‘Star Wars’ Criticism

“I was so into being this sort of antihero,” he remembered. “I felt like an indie British actor. I felt like that defined me.”

Ultimately, the Golden Globe winner agreed to do the film because of his childhood love for the franchise.

“I was almost grateful to be involved in something that big and to be part of the legend of it, because I loved it,” he added. “When I was a kid, I loved those films. I was six or seven when the first one came out. It’s in me somehow.”

On returning to the “Star Wars” galaxy once again for Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, McGregor said, “I was like a boy again.”