People really want to see Carol Burnett host “Saturday Night Live”.

“SNL” asked viewers who they wanted to do the honours on the show, with many saying 89-year-old Burnett, similar to how they previously did with the late Betty White.

Despite this being the reason Burnett began trending on Twitter, fans feared the worst and thought that the reason people were searching for her was because she had passed away.

Larry King previously said that he couldn’t believe Burnett had never hosted “SNL”, according to the New York Post.

“You’re kidding. They’ve never had Carol?” King asked Burnett in the 2016 chat.

“Would you host it? You should host it,” he went on.

“If I was asked,” she insisted at the time.

If Burnett was to host the show, she’d be the oldest person to do so, beating White, who previously hosted in 2010 at age 88. White passed away at age 99 on December 31, 2021.