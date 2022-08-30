Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

People really want to see Carol Burnett host “Saturday Night Live”.

“SNL” asked viewers who they wanted to do the honours on the show, with many saying 89-year-old Burnett, similar to how they previously did with the late Betty White.

READ MORE: Vicki Lawrence Reveals She Was Paid Less Than Male Co-Star On ‘The Carol Burnett Show’

let us know in the replies! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/i59OrnwngK — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) August 29, 2022

Despite this being the reason Burnett began trending on Twitter, fans feared the worst and thought that the reason people were searching for her was because she had passed away.

Carol Burnett was trending and y'all scared the hell outta me. They just want her to host SNL. How in the world has this comedic genius not been given this platform. — Sons of Killmonger & Disciple of Dark Brandon (@2Strong2Silence) August 29, 2022

Seeing Carol Burnett trending and it's because people want her to host SNL. Shew. Was going to have a bit of a sad moment there. — Rick (@RickinBaltimore) August 29, 2022

See more reaction below.

Carol Burnett is 89 years old and has never hosted SNL. NBC end this madness now. — JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) August 29, 2022

Who agrees, it's way past time for Carol Burnett to host SNL? Come on Carol, do it! — 🌊Sandy #GunReformNow #SandyHook IF NOT THEN WHEN? (@CynthiaHarless1) August 29, 2022

Larry King previously said that he couldn’t believe Burnett had never hosted “SNL”, according to the New York Post.

“You’re kidding. They’ve never had Carol?” King asked Burnett in the 2016 chat.

“Would you host it? You should host it,” he went on.

“If I was asked,” she insisted at the time.

READ MORE: Norman Lear Honoured With Carol Burnett Award At 2021 Golden Globes

If Burnett was to host the show, she’d be the oldest person to do so, beating White, who previously hosted in 2010 at age 88. White passed away at age 99 on December 31, 2021.