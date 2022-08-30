Jesse Lee Soffer is bidding farewell to “Chicago P.D.”.

The actor, who has played Detective Jay Halstead since the NBC series’ debut in 2014, will star in the upcoming 10th season, but that will be his last, Variety reports.

Soffer, who will exit in the fall, has appeared in all 187 episodes of the show.

This is sad but true. Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all ❤️ https://t.co/UeQlHYxMMI — Jesse Lee Soffer (@jesseleesoffer) August 30, 2022

The star said in a statement on Monday, “I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew.

“To create this hour drama week after week has been a labour of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

Soffer made his debut as Halstead in the season 2 premiere of “Chicago Fire”, which then led to the first spinoff series. He also starred as Halstead in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” in 2014-2015.