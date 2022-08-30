Sylvester Stallone has responded to his wife’s legal filings.

Last week, Jennifer Flavin announced she was divorcing her husband of 25 years, with her court filing alleging that he “engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

But in a statement, his legal team wrote the he “has not engaged” in the alleged behaviour, People reported.

Stallone is also opposing Flavin’s request for “exclusive use” of their home in Palm Beach.

Responding to her request that the court encourage “mutual co-operation” to “reduce the cost” of legal fees, Stallone said Flavin had “hired counsel to represent her and agreed to pay them their legal fees.”

He also did not oppose his ex’s request to revert back to her maiden name, while agreeing their marriage has been “irretrievably broken.”

In a statement last week to People about the split, Flavin said, “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters.”

Stallone told TMZ, “We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”

He also denied rumours that their marriage was ending over an argument about their dog.