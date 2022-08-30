Meghan Markle chats to Mariah Carey in the latest episode of her “Archetypes” podcast, “The Duality of Diva”.

A description for the ep reads, “Meghan talks to the grande dame of our time, Mariah Carey, about the complexities surrounding the ‘diva’ – from the diva’s glamour and power and elegance, to the more negative connotations associated with the word.

“This episode also features actress and comedian, Amanda Seales, as well as Dr. Mashinka Firunts Hakopian, a scholar of feminist and media studies.”

Markle and Carey bond over growing up as mixed-race women, with the Duchess of Sussex telling the singer how she finally saw someone that looked like her when Carey shot to fame.

The author of The Bench shares, “For us it’s so different because we’re light-skinned, you’re not treated as a Black woman, you’re not treated as a white woman, you sort of fit in-between.

“If there’s any time in my life that’s been more focused on my race, it’s only once I started dating my husband,” she goes on, referencing Prince Harry.

“Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman, because up until then I had been treated like a mixed woman and things really shifted.”

The pair famously stepped down as senior members of the royals in March 2020.

Markle launched “Archetypes” last Tuesday; the show shot to No. 1 on Spotify charts in multiple countries. The debut episode, titled “The Misconceptions of Ambition”, featured tennis superstar Serena Williams as a guest, with the pair discussing the double standard society sets on women.